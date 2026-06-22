Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Orthopedics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2062
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Mark W. Bowers, MD
I became an orthopedic surgeon to help patients restore their function, reduce their pain, and improve their quality of life. The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the difference from when a patient first comes into the office with a problem or injury to their final visit when they have recovered and are able to return to the activities that they enjoy. A patient-centered approach to care is a fundamental principal to my practice. From a young aspiring athlete to a retired construction worker, patients with pain or injury to their foot or ankle come in all different varieties. My goal is to understand each patient’s lifestyle and physical goals in order to help determine which treatment will be best for them. Outside of work, I enjoy hiking, cycling, and traveling with my wife and family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1316353949
Insurance plans accepted
Mark W. Bowers, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
400 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Always excellent experience with Dr. Bowers!He is very attentive, reassuring, and very caring.
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Excellent super gorgeous wonderful care
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Very nice Drs and assistants. Excellent explanations and shows genuine concern for their patients.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr Bowers made me feel very confident about my recovery and process
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark W. Bowers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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