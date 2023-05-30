About Mark Bowers, MD

I became an orthopedic surgeon to help patients restore their function, reduce their pain, and improve their quality of life. The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the difference from when a patient first comes into the office with a problem or injury to their final visit when they have recovered and are able to return to the activities that they enjoy. A patient-centered approach to care is a fundamental principal to my practice. From a young aspiring athlete to a retired construction worker, patients with pain or injury to their foot or ankle come in all different varieties. My goal is to understand each patient’s lifestyle and physical goals in order to help determine which treatment will be best for them. Outside of work, I enjoy hiking, cycling, and traveling with my wife and family.

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Mayo Clinic : Residency

UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Denver : Fellowship

Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

Mayo Clinic : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1316353949