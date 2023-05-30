Medical Doctor
Foot and ankle
Orthopedic surgery
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
-
Thursday
About Mark Bowers, MD
I became an orthopedic surgeon to help patients restore their function, reduce their pain, and improve their quality of life. The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the difference from when a patient first comes into the office with a problem or injury to their final visit when they have recovered and are able to return to the activities that they enjoy. A patient-centered approach to care is a fundamental principal to my practice. From a young aspiring athlete to a retired construction worker, patients with pain or injury to their foot or ankle come in all different varieties. My goal is to understand each patient’s lifestyle and physical goals in order to help determine which treatment will be best for them. Outside of work, I enjoy hiking, cycling, and traveling with my wife and family.
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mayo Clinic:Residency
UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Denver:Fellowship
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Mayo Clinic:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1316353949
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Bowers, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
262 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Very good visit
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Explanations are very clear and all questions are answered
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Bowers impressed me as a dr. and as a leader. It was clear that he develops his staff and trusts them. His explanations of my injury and recovery were great. He's focused, high energy, & efficient. Thanks dr.!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Bowers is amazing, great Doctor!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Bowers, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Bowers, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
