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Mark W. Bowers, MD

5.0

400 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Orthopedics

858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2062

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Orthopedics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2340
    Fax: 858-521-2062

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6503
    Fax: 858-874-0715

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Friday

About Mark W. Bowers, MD

I became an orthopedic surgeon to help patients restore their function, reduce their pain, and improve their quality of life. The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the difference from when a patient first comes into the office with a problem or injury to their final visit when they have recovered and are able to return to the activities that they enjoy. A patient-centered approach to care is a fundamental principal to my practice. From a young aspiring athlete to a retired construction worker, patients with pain or injury to their foot or ankle come in all different varieties. My goal is to understand each patient’s lifestyle and physical goals in order to help determine which treatment will be best for them. Outside of work, I enjoy hiking, cycling, and traveling with my wife and family.

In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male

Education

Mayo Clinic: Residency
UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Denver: Fellowship
Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School
Mayo Clinic: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1316353949

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mark W. Bowers, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

400 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Always excellent experience with Dr. Bowers!He is very attentive, reassuring, and very caring.

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Excellent super gorgeous wonderful care

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Very nice Drs and assistants. Excellent explanations and shows genuine concern for their patients.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr Bowers made me feel very confident about my recovery and process

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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