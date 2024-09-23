Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
About Mark Hall, MD
Age:35
Gender:Male
Education
New York Medical College:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
NPI
1659809804
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Hall, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Hall, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Hall, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.