Provider Image

Mark Hall, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions
    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

About Mark Hall, MD

Age:

 35

Gender:

 Male

Education

New York Medical College:

 Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego:

 Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego:

 Internship

NPI

1659809804

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Mark Hall, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Hall, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.