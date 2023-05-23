About Mary Alexander, MD

I realize that each of my patients has unique life experiences and goals that they bring to our doctor-patient relationship. I strive to use my knowledge and experience to help patients maintain their health and treat their chronic and acute illnesses. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, playing golf and camping with my family.

Age: 61

In practice since: 1991

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Creighton University : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship



NPI 1538177845