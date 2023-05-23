Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Friday
About Mary Alexander, MD
I realize that each of my patients has unique life experiences and goals that they bring to our doctor-patient relationship. I strive to use my knowledge and experience to help patients maintain their health and treat their chronic and acute illnesses. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, playing golf and camping with my family.
Age:61
In practice since:1991
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Creighton University:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
NPI
1538177845
Insurance plans accepted
Mary Alexander, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
256 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Alexander is the best. She is caring, informative and encouraging.
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
Excellent care, really listens and takes plenty of time to address concernsReally feels like dr alexander cares
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Alexander always takes time to answer my questions - fully present and cares about me as her patient - thank you.
Verified PatientApril 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Alexander is a wonderful, caring person. She has been caring for my health for almost 30 years. I have never had a doctor who is as good.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Mary Alexander, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary Alexander, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
