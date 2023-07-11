Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
8701 Cuyamaca St, Santee, CA 92071
Closed - Opens 1:00 am
Departments
- Fax: 619-568-8095
- Fax: 619-446-1543
- Fax: 619-568-8092
- Fax: 619-568-8054
PediatricsFax: 619-568-8098
Family Medicine
Internal Medicine
DermatologyFax: 619-568-8089
Ophthalmology
Optometry
- Fax: 619-568-8086
Medical Records
Speech Therapy
Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
Diabetes Education
MammographyFax: 858-568-8092
Center for Health Management
Lymphedema Program
Patient Liaison
Hours
Closed - Opens 1:00 am
Closed - Opens 1:00 am
Wednesday
1:00 am - 10:00 am
Thursday
1:00 am - 10:00 am
Friday
1:00 am - 10:00 am
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
1:00 am - 10:00 am
Tuesday
1:00 am - 10:00 am
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
8701 Cuyamaca St Santee, CA 92071
Parking
Free parking is available in the surface lot.