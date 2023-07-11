Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee

If you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact your primary care doctor who will recommend the best next step for you. More about COVID-19.

Because of the high demand for testing, San Diego County health care resources are severely limited.

To preserve care for those who need it the most, Sharp Rees-Stealy and other health care organizations are currently limiting COVID-19 testing to individuals at greatest risk for serious illness — people with underlying medical conditions including pregnancy, as well as individuals 65 and older and their caregivers. Please contact us to speak to a triage nurse, schedule a virtual urgent care visit or send a message to your doctor.

If you are between the ages of 16 to 64 and experiencing mild symptoms, assume you have COVID-19 and take all necessary precautions. Please consult community resources including 211sandiego.org. Home tests may be available at local libraries or in stores. A positive home test should be assumed to be accurate and does not need to be confirmed with a test at Sharp Rees-Stealy or other community resources.

For children with symptoms, please contact your Sharp Rees-Stealy physician. If your child has been exposed but is not experiencing symptoms, follow their school district’s directions regarding testing.

Call 911 if you think you are experiencing a medical emergency.