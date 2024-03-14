Scheduling not available for this provider
About Megan Carey, PA
I chose to become an orthopedic physician assistant because it is extremely rewarding to be able to work with patients through the recovery process and help them regain function and mobility. Each patient's experience is unique, and to meet their specific needs it is important to implement individualized treatment plans, provide education and work together to ensure that their goals are met. In my free time, I enjoy running, traveling, surfing, photography and spending time with family and friends. To me, The Sharp Experience means providing the highest level of care to our patients for them to feel confident when returning to their daily routine and active lifestyle.
Age:28
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Cornell University - Weill Cornell Medical College:Graduate School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1265162721
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Megan Carey, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Megan Carey, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.