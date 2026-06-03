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About Megan C. Demott, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to combine my love of science with the ability to make a real difference in people's lives. Medicine allows me to help others in their most vulnerable moments and be part of their journey toward healing. In the emergency setting, I know patients and families are often facing some of their hardest moments. My philosophy is to provide calm, compassionate, and timely care, while making sure people feel heard and supported. I also value the teamwork that emergency medicine requires, working closely with nurses, specialists and staff to deliver the best possible care. Above all, I strive to treat each patient with the same respect and urgency I would want for my own family. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my spouse of more than 20 years, our four teenage boys, and our dog and cat. We love traveling together whenever we can, and I stay active through CrossFit-style workouts and outdoor activities.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1174507370
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Megan C. Demott, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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