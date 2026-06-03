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Megan C. Demott, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Emergency medicine

(board certified)

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About Megan C. Demott, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to combine my love of science with the ability to make a real difference in people's lives. Medicine allows me to help others in their most vulnerable moments and be part of their journey toward healing. In the emergency setting, I know patients and families are often facing some of their hardest moments. My philosophy is to provide calm, compassionate, and timely care, while making sure people feel heard and supported. I also value the teamwork that emergency medicine requires, working closely with nurses, specialists and staff to deliver the best possible care. Above all, I strive to treat each patient with the same respect and urgency I would want for my own family. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my spouse of more than 20 years, our four teenage boys, and our dog and cat. We love traveling together whenever we can, and I stay active through CrossFit-style workouts and outdoor activities.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2020

Education

Henry Ford Hospital: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University: Medical School
Henry Ford Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1174507370

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