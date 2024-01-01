About Michael O'Leary, MD

Our practice philosophy is based around advanced subspecialty training, in my case at the renowned House Ear Clinic in Los Angeles and Washington University, St. Louis. I have been focused on ear problems for the past 20 years and welcome all patients with problems in this important sense. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with family, golf and history.

Age: 69

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Washington University in St. Louis : Fellowship

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship



Areas of focus Otolaryngology - neurotology

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.