Medical doctor (MD)
Otolaryngology - neurotology (board certified)
Senta Clinic3590 Camino Del Rio N
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92108
About Michael O'Leary, MD
Our practice philosophy is based around advanced subspecialty training, in my case at the renowned House Ear Clinic in Los Angeles and Washington University, St. Louis. I have been focused on ear problems for the past 20 years and welcome all patients with problems in this important sense. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with family, golf and history.
Age:69
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Washington University in St. Louis:Fellowship
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1417986613
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael O'Leary, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael O'Leary, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
