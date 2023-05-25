About Michael Ventura, OD

I strive to understand the needs of each patient, so I can provide personalized vision care. I became a physician because I wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others and could not think of a better way than by protecting our most precious sense of sight. In my spare time, I enjoy the outdoors and sports, especially soccer and snowboarding. Most of all, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Southern California College Of Optometry : Medical School



Areas of focus Contact lenses

NPI 1144207945