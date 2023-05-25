Doctor of Optometry
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
About Michael Ventura, OD
I strive to understand the needs of each patient, so I can provide personalized vision care. I became a physician because I wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others and could not think of a better way than by protecting our most precious sense of sight. In my spare time, I enjoy the outdoors and sports, especially soccer and snowboarding. Most of all, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends.
Age:48
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Southern California College Of Optometry:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1144207945
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Ventura, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
210 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Very pleased with my care by Dr. Venture and staff.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Good experience
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Ventura is great! Very nice, personable, thorough & willing to answer questions!
Verified PatientMarch 27, 2023
5.0
Wonderful dr.! Just the best. So thorough, nice, polite, helpful...
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Ventura, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Ventura, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
