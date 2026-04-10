Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Optometry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Optometry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michael S. Ventura, OD
I strive to understand the needs of each patient, so I can provide personalized vision care. I became a physician because I wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others and could not think of a better way than by protecting our most precious sense of sight. In my spare time, I enjoy the outdoors and sports, especially soccer and snowboarding. Most of all, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends.
Education
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1144207945
Insurance plans accepted
Michael S. Ventura, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
420 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
4.0
Dr Ventura checked my eyes for a new prescription!
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
This is the best department in the building
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Dr Ventura is very thorough and meticulous.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
Dr Ventura his the best, Thank you
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael S. Ventura, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael S. Ventura, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.