Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
About Michael Wilson, MD
I became a physician to have the opportunity to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them in their times of need. I enjoy making comprehensive plans to facilitate their health. I believe strongly in preventive medicine and strive to make patients feel at ease while discussing health concerns. It is important to include patients in the decision process of creating a plan so they can reach their individual health goals.
Age:49
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
1376779306
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Wilson, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
291 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Very professional
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wilson is tops.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Always attentive and listens / discusses concerns
Verified PatientMay 13, 2023
5.0
Dr Wilson cares about what I have to say
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Michael Wilson, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Wilson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
