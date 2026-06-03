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Michael B. Wilson, MD

4.9

327 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3380

Care schedule

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About Michael B. Wilson, MD

I became a physician to have the opportunity to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them in their times of need. I enjoy making comprehensive plans to facilitate their health. I believe strongly in preventive medicine and strive to make patients feel at ease while discussing health concerns. It is important to include patients in the decision process of creating a plan so they can reach their individual health goals.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Internship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico): Medical School

NPI

1376779306

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael B. Wilson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

327 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Wilson is a good DOCTOR!! Glad he is my Doctor!!

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Thank you

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Doctor Wilson Is a very good doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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