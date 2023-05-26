About Michael Wilson, MD

I became a physician to have the opportunity to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them in their times of need. I enjoy making comprehensive plans to facilitate their health. I believe strongly in preventive medicine and strive to make patients feel at ease while discussing health concerns. It is important to include patients in the decision process of creating a plan so they can reach their individual health goals.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Francisco : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Internship

Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico) : Medical School



NPI 1376779306