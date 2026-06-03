Michael B. Wilson, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Michael B. Wilson, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380
Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
About Michael B. Wilson, MD
I became a physician to have the opportunity to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them in their times of need. I enjoy making comprehensive plans to facilitate their health. I believe strongly in preventive medicine and strive to make patients feel at ease while discussing health concerns. It is important to include patients in the decision process of creating a plan so they can reach their individual health goals.
Education
NPI
1376779306
Insurance plans accepted
Michael B. Wilson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
327 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Wilson is a good DOCTOR!! Glad he is my Doctor!!
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Thank you
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Doctor Wilson Is a very good doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael B. Wilson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.