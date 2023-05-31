About Michal Goldberg, MD

Being a pediatrician is deeply gratifying, allowing me to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of my patients. I believe that building trust creates quality relationships, which is key to providing the best possible care. I focus on prevention, evidence-based medicine and immunization. As a mother of three, I treat others with the care I would like my own children to receive. In my spare time, I love to spend time with my family and explore the beautiful city of San Diego.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Mee hal Goldberg

Languages: English , Hebrew

Education Lurie Children's Hospital : Internship

Lurie Children's Hospital : Residency

Yale University : Medical School



Areas of focus Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

NPI 1962497271