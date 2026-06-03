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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Being a pediatrician is deeply gratifying, allowing me to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of my patients. I believe that building trust creates quality relationships, which is key to providing the best possible care. I focus on prevention, evidence-based medicine and immunization. As a mother of three, I treat others with the care I would like my own children to receive. In my spare time, I love to spend time with my family and explore the beautiful city of San Diego.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1962497271
Michal Goldberg, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
37 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Goldberg must be commended for how amazing she is. She is very thorough and has an exceptional bedside manner
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Dr. Goldberg is the best doctor I've ever interacted with. Her bedside manner is phenomenal, she's incredibly gentle and kind with the kids, and she truly listens to the parent's concerns. I can't say enough good things!
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
Dr. Goldberg is amazing! We are so lucky to have her as our pediatrician.
Verified Patient
January 9, 2026
5.0
Dr Goldberg is the best! She shows she cares about my son and takes the time to educate him about better eating habits as well as electronic usage. She is so caring!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michal Goldberg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michal Goldberg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Michal Goldberg, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
Kiran Mishra, MD
San Diego
Jithil Tharayil, MD
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.
First available
Friday, Oct. 2 (virtual)
Friday, Oct. 2 (in person)