Michal Goldberg, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
About Michal Goldberg, MD
Being a pediatrician is deeply gratifying, allowing me to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of my patients. I believe that building trust creates quality relationships, which is key to providing the best possible care. I focus on prevention, evidence-based medicine and immunization. As a mother of three, I treat others with the care I would like my own children to receive. In my spare time, I love to spend time with my family and explore the beautiful city of San Diego.
Age:50
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Mee hal Goldberg
Languages:English, Hebrew
Education
Lurie Children's Hospital:Internship
Lurie Children's Hospital:Residency
Yale University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962497271
Insurance plans accepted
Michal Goldberg, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
100 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
We love Dr. Goldberg SO much! She is so thoughtful, responsive, and thorough. She really cares about her patients, and makes the kids feel so safe and comfortable.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
My daughter really liked Dr Goldberg. She said she's unlike other doctor she went to, Dr. Goldberg listened to her, she doesn't like judge her.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Goldberg is incredible! She and her staff respond so quick to messages via follow my health, she's a pleasure to visit and is incredible with our kids!!
Verified PatientMay 15, 2023
4.2
Good care and service.
Special recognitions
