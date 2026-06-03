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Michal Goldberg, MD

4.7

37 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-521-2008

Care schedule

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About Michal Goldberg, MD

Being a pediatrician is deeply gratifying, allowing me to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of my patients. I believe that building trust creates quality relationships, which is key to providing the best possible care. I focus on prevention, evidence-based medicine and immunization. As a mother of three, I treat others with the care I would like my own children to receive. In my spare time, I love to spend time with my family and explore the beautiful city of San Diego.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Female

Education

Lurie Children's Hospital: Internship
Lurie Children's Hospital: Residency
Yale University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Lifestyle Medicine
  • Parenting guidance
  • Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1962497271

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michal Goldberg, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

37 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Goldberg must be commended for how amazing she is. She is very thorough and has an exceptional bedside manner

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Dr. Goldberg is the best doctor I've ever interacted with. Her bedside manner is phenomenal, she's incredibly gentle and kind with the kids, and she truly listens to the parent's concerns. I can't say enough good things!

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

Dr. Goldberg is amazing! We are so lucky to have her as our pediatrician.

Verified Patient

January 9, 2026

5.0

Dr Goldberg is the best! She shows she cares about my son and takes the time to educate him about better eating habits as well as electronic usage. She is so caring!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Michal Goldberg, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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San Diego

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Jithil Tharayil, MD

 

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.