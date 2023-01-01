Mihaela Pop, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology
Insurance
Mihaela Pop, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Mihaela Pop, MD
I believe that all patients should be provided with the best possible care, which means staying up to date with practice guidelines and technology. I decided to become a doctor at the age of seven and I've never looked back. When I found radiology, I knew that I'd found something in which I could excel. I enjoy spending spare time with my family and being active.
Age:47
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Rumanian
NPI
1851561658
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mihaela Pop, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mihaela Pop, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mihaela Pop, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mihaela Pop, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.