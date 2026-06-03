Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Mihaela Pop, MD
I believe that all patients should be provided with the best possible care, which means staying up to date with practice guidelines and technology. I decided to become a doctor at the age of seven and I've never looked back. When I found radiology, I knew that I'd found something in which I could excel. I enjoy spending spare time with my family and being active.
NPI
1851561658
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mihaela Pop, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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