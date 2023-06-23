About Mona Mofid, MD

My approach to medicine can be understood with the motto "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care!" I am always honored and humbled that I am able to enter people's lives at a time of need and hopefully impact their lives in a positive way.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Mo-feed

Languages: English

Education Johns Hopkins University : Internship

Johns Hopkins University : Medical School

Johns Hopkins University : Residency



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Chemical peel

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Cryosurgery

Dermabrasion

Eczema

Injectable dermal fillers

Laser hair removal

Melanoma

Psoriasis

Skin cancer

NPI 1730167677