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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Mona Z Mofid MD A Professional Corp
8929 University Center Lane
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122-1008
Get directions
858-412-3271
Fax: 858-412-3186
Mona Z. Mofid, MD, A Professional Corp, Coronado
1001 B Ave.
Suite 108
Coronado, CA 92118-3423
Get directions
My approach to medicine can be understood with the motto "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care!" I am always honored and humbled that I am able to enter people's lives at a time of need and hopefully impact their lives in a positive way.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1730167677
Mona Z. Mofid, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
5.0
350 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr Mofid is the most friendly, caring, doctor I've ever had. I feel extremely grateful to have her as my dermatologist.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mona Mofid and Natalie the PA are the best! They always make me feel at ease and provide top-notch care.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Excellent care
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr Mofid is the kindest person and we receive excellent care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mona Z. Mofid, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mona Z. Mofid, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mona Z. Mofid, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.