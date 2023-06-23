Medical Doctor
- 1001 B Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
- 8929 University Center Ln
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122
About Mona Mofid, MD
My approach to medicine can be understood with the motto "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care!" I am always honored and humbled that I am able to enter people's lives at a time of need and hopefully impact their lives in a positive way.
Age:51
In practice since:2006
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Mo-feed
Languages:English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:Internship
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Johns Hopkins University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Dermabrasion
- Eczema
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser hair removal
- Melanoma
- Psoriasis
- Skin cancer
NPI
1730167677
Insurance plans accepted
Mona Mofid, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
433 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
I always have a wonderful visit with *Miss Mona.
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
Excellent provider!
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Great experience!
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Always a good experience with *Dr. Mona.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Mona Mofid, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
