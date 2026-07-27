About Mona Z. Mofid, MD

My approach to medicine can be understood with the motto "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care!" I am always honored and humbled that I am able to enter people's lives at a time of need and hopefully impact their lives in a positive way.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Mo-feed



Education Johns Hopkins University : Internship

Johns Hopkins University : Medical School

Johns Hopkins University : Residency



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Cryosurgery

Eczema

Melanoma

Psoriasis

Skin cancer

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