Mona Mofid, MD

Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 1001 B Ave
    Coronado, CA 92118
    858-412-3271
  2. 8929 University Center Ln
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92122
    858-412-3271

About Mona Mofid, MD

My approach to medicine can be understood with the motto "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care!" I am always honored and humbled that I am able to enter people's lives at a time of need and hopefully impact their lives in a positive way.
Age:
 51
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Mo-feed
Languages: 
English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:
 Internship
Johns Hopkins University:
 Medical School
Johns Hopkins University:
 Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730167677
Patient portal
5.0
433 ratings
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
5.0
I always have a wonderful visit with *Miss Mona.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2023
5.0
Excellent provider!
Verified Patient
June 21, 2023
5.0
Great experience!
Verified Patient
June 21, 2023
5.0
Always a good experience with *Dr. Mona.
Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Mona Mofid, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mona Mofid, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.