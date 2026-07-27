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Mona Z. Mofid, MD

5.0

350 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Mona Z Mofid MD A Professional Corp

858-412-3271
Fax: 858-412-3186

8929 University Center Lane
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122-1008

Mona Z. Mofid, MD, A Professional Corp, Coronado

858-412-3271

1001 B Ave.
Suite 108
Coronado, CA 92118-3423

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Mona Z Mofid MD A Professional Corp

    8929 University Center Lane
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92122-1008
    Get directions

    858-412-3271
    Fax: 858-412-3186

  2. Mona Z. Mofid, MD, A Professional Corp, Coronado

    1001 B Ave.
    Suite 108
    Coronado, CA 92118-3423
    Get directions

    858-412-3271

About Mona Z. Mofid, MD

My approach to medicine can be understood with the motto "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care!" I am always honored and humbled that I am able to enter people's lives at a time of need and hopefully impact their lives in a positive way.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Mo-feed

Education

Johns Hopkins University: Internship
Johns Hopkins University: Medical School
Johns Hopkins University: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1730167677

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mona Z. Mofid, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

350 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr Mofid is the most friendly, caring, doctor I've ever had. I feel extremely grateful to have her as my dermatologist.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mona Mofid and Natalie the PA are the best! They always make me feel at ease and provide top-notch care.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Excellent care

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr Mofid is the kindest person and we receive excellent care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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