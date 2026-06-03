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Mustafa A. Alwash, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

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About Mustafa A. Alwash, MD

I decided to become a hospital-based internist during my inpatient residency rotation. My focus is to deliver great medical care to my patients and serve as the main doctor who will be coordinating with all the other specialists throughout their hospitalization. In my spare time, I enjoy biking, hiking and learning how to surf.

In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Residency
University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Medical School
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1679936439

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