About Mustafa Alwash, MD

I decided to become a hospital-based internist during my inpatient residency rotation. My focus is to deliver great medical care to my patients and serve as the main doctor who will be coordinating with all the other specialists throughout their hospitalization. In my spare time, I enjoy biking, hiking and learning how to surf.

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , English

Education Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai : Residency

University of Baghdad : Medical School

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai : Internship

