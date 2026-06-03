Mustafa A. Alwash, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Mustafa A. Alwash, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Mustafa A. Alwash, MD
I decided to become a hospital-based internist during my inpatient residency rotation. My focus is to deliver great medical care to my patients and serve as the main doctor who will be coordinating with all the other specialists throughout their hospitalization. In my spare time, I enjoy biking, hiking and learning how to surf.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1679936439
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