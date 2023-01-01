Mustafa Alwash, MD
About Mustafa Alwash, MD
I decided to become a hospital-based internist during my inpatient residency rotation. My focus is to deliver great medical care to my patients and serve as the main doctor who will be coordinating with all the other specialists throughout their hospitalization. In my spare time, I enjoy biking, hiking and learning how to surf.
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:Residency
University of Baghdad:Medical School
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1679936439
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mustafa Alwash, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
