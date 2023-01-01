Namratha Prabhu, MD

Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. 15725 Pomerado Rd
    Suite 210
    Poway, CA 92064
    760-610-0522
  2. Pain Relief Solutions
    28999 Old Town Front Street
    Suite 208
    Temecula, CA 92590
    760-610-0522
    Fax: 760-760-0523
  3. Pain Relief Solutions
    637 E Grand Ave
    Escondido, CA 92025
    760-610-0522

About Namratha Prabhu, MD

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
New York Medical College:
 Residency
University of Rochester:
 Fellowship
St. George's University:
 Medical School
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1659717965

Namratha Prabhu, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

