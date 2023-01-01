Namratha Prabhu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Insurance
Namratha Prabhu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 15725 Pomerado Rd
Suite 210
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
Pain Relief Solutions28999 Old Town Front Street
Suite 208
Temecula, CA 92590
Get directions760-610-0522
Fax: 760-760-0523
Pain Relief Solutions637 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
About Namratha Prabhu, MD
Age:37
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
New York Medical College:Residency
University of Rochester:Fellowship
St. George's University:Medical School
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1659717965
Insurance plans accepted
Namratha Prabhu, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Namratha Prabhu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Namratha Prabhu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.