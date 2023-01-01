Nancy Shiau, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Children's Primary Care Medical Group6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2200
San Diego, CA 92120
About Nancy Shiau, MD
Age:52
In practice since:2000
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Sh-iow
Languages:English, Taiwanese
Education
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh:Residency
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh:Internship
University of Pennsylvania:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Behavior problems
- Blood disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1750352779
Insurance plans accepted
Nancy Shiau, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
