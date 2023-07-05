Existing patients: If your child is an existing patient with a Sharp pediatrician (meaning they have seen their doctor at least once), simply call the pediatrician’s office to make an appointment. Some doctor also offer online scheduling through their sharp.com profile or patient portal.

New patients: If you have selected your child’s doctor, but have not yet had their first appointment, you can call the doctor's office directly or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. Some doctor also offer online scheduling for new patients through their sharp.com profile or patient portal.