Parenting and child development classes
Classes to help parents with the growth and development of their children.
Watching a child grow is an extraordinary thing. And for our pediatric caregivers, it's everything. We see your kids into the world and help them grow. And with every graduation cap, we know we've built the foundation for a happy, healthy future.
We offer a range of pediatric programs and services to help your child get the care they need, including:
Mental health services for children and adolescents
Pediatric allergies and immunology
Pediatric dermatology
Pediatric endocrinology
Pediatric orthopedics
At Sharp, you can rest easy knowing your child is receiving the very best care, at every age and stage. The following resources are available to help you along the way:
After-hours pediatric care (for Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group patients)
It is important that all children, especially infants and young children, receive recommended immunizations on time.
Learn which vaccinations are required for school entry as mandated by the California Department of Education.
Adults born between 1963 and 1981 may not be fully immunized against measles.
