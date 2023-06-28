Nutrition services

Nutrition classes and seminars
Nutrition, diet and cooking classes to support healthy living.
Everyone's path to a healthy lifestyle is different. That's why we work with you to develop a custom nutrition plan that is practical, realistic and geared toward meeting your long-term goals.
Our outpatient nutrition counseling team will schedule you with a registered dietitian to help you meet your health goals.
Whether you want to lose weight, lower your cholesterol, better manage your diabetes or simply eat better, we account for all your health needs and lifestyle habits. We'll develop a personalized nutrition plan with easy-to-follow advice for cooking healthy meals, grocery shopping and dining out. We'll also explore hunger and fullness cues, stress or emotional eating and physical activity goals.
Together, we'll address your everyday challenges, giving you the tools to make educated choices.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment with one of our registered dietitians, explore your options below:
Outpatient Nutrition Counseling: Meet virtually or in person with a registered dietitian offered through Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital. We accept a variety of insurance types and referrals are required. For more information, please call 619-740-4632.
Sharp Rees-Stealy: Meet virtually or in person with a registered dietitian at one of nine locations. Available mainly to Sharp Rees-Stealy patients, some services are also offered to all Sharp Health Plan members. For more information, please call 858-499-2700.
Sharp Coronado Hospital Weight Loss Program: Meet virtually with a registered dietitian for one-on-one weight loss counseling. Cash pay only. For more information, please call 619-522-3798 or visit the Sewall Healthy Living Center page.
At Sharp HealthCare, we recognize the vital connection between nutrition and health. As a health care provider committed to the well-being of our community, we understand that addressing food insecurity is essential for promoting optimal health. We believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious food.
The following programs offer a range of resources to combat food insecurity:
Food assistance resources and medically tailored meal delivery services
Emergency food distribution sites
Emergency food distribution — English
Emergency food distribution — Spanish
CalFresh — Provides low-income families with healthy and nutritious meals
Foodshed — Offers produce delivery services for CalFresh participants
Jewish Family Service: Nutrition Assistance — Offers a wide variety of nutrition assistance programs
Mama's Kitchen — A medically tailored meal delivery service for individuals who meet certain criteria
We offer our nutrition services at these Sharp locations.
