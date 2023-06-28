Nutrition services

A physician referral may be needed. Please see the options below for specific program requirements.

Outpatient Nutrition Counseling — there are two options for getting a referral:

Download and print our physician referral form and bring to your physician to fill out. Your physician will need to fax the completed form to us at 619-740-4723.

Call our office at 619-740-4632 to provide your physician's contact information and we will obtain your referral form.

Once we have received the completed referral form, we'll call you to set up your appointment.

Sharp Rees-Stealy — A referral may be needed, please call 858-499-2700 for more information.



Sharp Coronado Hospital Weight Loss Program — No referral is needed.