Nejat Jalisi, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Emily's Family Practice
    1320 E Madison Ave
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    619-456-9800

About Nejat Jalisi, MD

Age:
 59
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Kern Medical Center:
 Internship
Kern Medical Center:
 Residency
NPI
1063651552

Nejat Jalisi, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

