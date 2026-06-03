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Nejat A. Jalisi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Emily's Family Practice

619-456-9800
Fax: 619-456-9804

1320 E Madison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Emily's Family Practice

    1320 E Madison Ave
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions

    619-456-9800
    Fax: 619-456-9804

About Nejat A. Jalisi, MD

Age: 62
Gender: Female
Languages: Arabic, Persian

Education

Kern Medical Center: Internship
Kern Medical Center: Residency

NPI

1063651552

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nejat A. Jalisi, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.