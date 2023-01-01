Nejat Jalisi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Nejat Jalisi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Emily's Family Practice1320 E Madison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
About Nejat Jalisi, MD
Age:59
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Kern Medical Center:Internship
Kern Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1063651552
Insurance plans accepted
Nejat Jalisi, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nejat Jalisi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nejat Jalisi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.