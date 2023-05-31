Verified Patient May 19, 2023 5.0

After 20+ years with Dr. Trapp, this was my first appointment with Dr. Gore. I was most impressed with her demeanor, friendliness and knowledge. She had reviewed my file, and was aware of my medical concerns. It was easy speaking with Dr. Gore, as she was most attentive and listened carefully to my concerns, sometimes agreeing, sometimes suggesting a better solution, researching that. She was genuinely concerned with my problems, stressing things I needed to be aware of, to watch for. This was an appointment I enjoyed, with a new doctor I was most pleased with.