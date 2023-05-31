Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Nikita Gore, MD
Age:34
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center:Residency
Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Medical College:Medical School
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1265965107
Insurance plans accepted
Nikita Gore, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
35 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
My new Dr, Dr Nikita Gore is helping/ answered all my questions and what I need, she is nice and I love her expertise as a Dr.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
After 20+ years with Dr. Trapp, this was my first appointment with Dr. Gore. I was most impressed with her demeanor, friendliness and knowledge. She had reviewed my file, and was aware of my medical concerns. It was easy speaking with Dr. Gore, as she was most attentive and listened carefully to my concerns, sometimes agreeing, sometimes suggesting a better solution, researching that. She was genuinely concerned with my problems, stressing things I needed to be aware of, to watch for. This was an appointment I enjoyed, with a new doctor I was most pleased with.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
I wish everyone could have the same care I received from Dr. Gore.
Verified PatientDecember 19, 2022
5.0
Interesting in that Dr Gore was also perplexed as to why we were meeting
Special recognitions
