Provider Image

Niv Hakami-Majd, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Critical care medicine
Internal medicine
Pulmonary disease

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Niv Hakami-Majd, MD

Age:

 35

Gender:

 Male

Languages: 

Persian, Spanish

Education

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:

 Medical School

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:

 Residency

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:

 Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1215382635

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Niv Hakami-Majd, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.