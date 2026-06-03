Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Patrick Lee, MD
Being a second generation physician, medicine was a natural and early career choice for me. It is a privilege that I have not taken for granted. My main clinical interest is magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with an emphasis on musculoskeletal and neurological disease. I also have subspecialty expertise in spinal and musculoskeletal pain management procedures utilizing CT, ultrasound and fluoroscopic guidance. Keeping balance is very important to me. Aside from work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, as well as anything active, particularly golfing, surfing, yoga and hiking.
Education
NPI
1891993705
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patrick Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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