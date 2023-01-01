Patrick Lee, MD
No ratings available
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Patrick Lee, MD
Being a second generation physician, medicine was a natural and early career choice for me. It is a privilege that I have not taken for granted. My main clinical interest is magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with an emphasis on musculoskeletal and neurological disease. I also have subspecialty expertise in spinal and musculoskeletal pain management procedures utilizing CT, ultrasound and fluoroscopic guidance. Keeping balance is very important to me. Aside from work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, as well as anything active, particularly golfing, surfing, yoga and hiking.
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Hospital for Special Surgery:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
NPI
1891993705
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Patrick Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patrick Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Patrick Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patrick Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.