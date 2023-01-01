About Patrick Lee, MD

Being a second generation physician, medicine was a natural and early career choice for me. It is a privilege that I have not taken for granted. My main clinical interest is magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with an emphasis on musculoskeletal and neurological disease. I also have subspecialty expertise in spinal and musculoskeletal pain management procedures utilizing CT, ultrasound and fluoroscopic guidance. Keeping balance is very important to me. Aside from work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, as well as anything active, particularly golfing, surfing, yoga and hiking.

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Hospital for Special Surgery : Fellowship

University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship

SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



NPI 1891993705