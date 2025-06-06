Provider Image

Patrick Sweet, III, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Insurance plans accepted

In-network insurance plans

  1. Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Chula Vista

    296 H St.
    Suite 301
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-4779
    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-266-6006

  2. Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., El Cajon

    2732 Navajo Road
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020-2149
    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-266-6006

  3. Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Euclid

    292 Euclid Ave.
    Suite 115
    San Diego, CA 92114-3629
    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-266-6006

  4. Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Hillcrest

    1855 First Ave., Suite 200B
    San Diego, CA 92101-2650
    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-266-6006

  5. Euclid Endoscopy Center

    286 Euclid Ave.
    Suite 109
    San Diego, CA 92114-3629
    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-564-8236

  6. Navajo Endoscopy

    2732 Navajo Road
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020-2149
    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-564-8236

  7. San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services

    1620 Alpine Blvd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-320-3347

About Patrick Sweet, III, MD

I decided to become a physician to assist people with the long-term prevention of GI cancers and complications of GI disease. I also specialize in treating urgent GI diseases. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family as well as hunting, fishing, camping and exploring.

Age: 48
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: sweet
Languages: English

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Virginia Commonwealth University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1457407702

Special recognitions

