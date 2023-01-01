Paul Koshgerian, MD, DMD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
About Paul Koshgerian, MD, DMD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
University of Louisville:Medical School
University of Kentucky:Dental
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1205060977
Special recognitions
