About Payam Mehranpour, MD

I was and continue to be inspired by my father, who is a pediatric cardiologist, realizing the greatest impact a caring physician could have in a patient and their family's lives. I believe medicine is a challenging, influential and rewarding profession. It is my responsibility as a physician to educate my patients about the status of their health and disease(s), risks and treatment options, and to provide them with the best available tools not only to fight their current illness, but also to help prevent future events. I pride myself in good communication and truly enjoy spending time with my patients. I spend most of my time outside of work with my family. I enjoy playing, composing and listening to music.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , English , Farsi

Education Tehran University (Iran) : Medical School

Emory University : Fellowship

Emory University : Residency

Emory University : Internship

