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Payam Mehranpour, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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La Mesa Cardiac Center

619-377-6262

8851 Center Dr
Suite. 405
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. La Mesa Cardiac Center

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite. 405
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-377-6262

About Payam Mehranpour, MD

I was and continue to be inspired by my father, who is a pediatric cardiologist, realizing the greatest impact a caring physician could have in a patient and their family's lives. I believe medicine is a challenging, influential and rewarding profession. It is my responsibility as a physician to educate my patients about the status of their health and disease(s), risks and treatment options, and to provide them with the best available tools not only to fight their current illness, but also to help prevent future events. I pride myself in good communication and truly enjoy spending time with my patients. I spend most of my time outside of work with my family. I enjoy playing, composing and listening to music.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi

Education

Tehran University (Iran): Medical School
Emory University: Fellowship
Emory University: Residency
Emory University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1790897387

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Payam Mehranpour, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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