Payam Mehranpour, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Payam Mehranpour, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
La Mesa Cardiac Center8851 Center Dr
Suite. 405
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Payam Mehranpour, MD
I was and continue to be inspired by my father, who is a pediatric cardiologist, realizing the greatest impact a caring physician could have in a patient and their family's lives. I believe medicine is a challenging, influential and rewarding profession. It is my responsibility as a physician to educate my patients about the status of their health and disease(s), risks and treatment options, and to provide them with the best available tools not only to fight their current illness, but also to help prevent future events. I pride myself in good communication and truly enjoy spending time with my patients. I spend most of my time outside of work with my family. I enjoy playing, composing and listening to music.
Age:50
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English, Farsi
Education
Tehran University (Iran):Medical School
Emory University:Fellowship
Emory University:Residency
Emory University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1790897387
Insurance plans accepted
Payam Mehranpour, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Payam Mehranpour, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Payam Mehranpour, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Payam Mehranpour, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Payam Mehranpour, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.