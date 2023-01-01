Peter Cha, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery (board certified)
Peter Cha, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Peter Cha, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Stanford Health Care - Stanford University:Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
Stanford Health Care - Stanford University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
3303544405
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Cha, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Cha, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.