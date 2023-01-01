About Peter Rullan, MD

I became a physician in order to use my God-given talents to help others, especially with acne scars. Our team of three dermatologists and a dermatology physician assistant is a power house providing the best medical care, with excellent patient care and reputable bedside manner. This laser, medical, cosmetic and surgical practice works in a very supportive and complementary manner, with all providers seeking each other’s expertise in finding the best treatment for our patients. Every treatment is always customized to each patient’s needs. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf and the guitar.

Age: 70

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Puerto Rico : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Residency

