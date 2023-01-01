Peter Rullan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
About Peter Rullan, MD
I became a physician in order to use my God-given talents to help others, especially with acne scars. Our team of three dermatologists and a dermatology physician assistant is a power house providing the best medical care, with excellent patient care and reputable bedside manner. This laser, medical, cosmetic and surgical practice works in a very supportive and complementary manner, with all providers seeking each other’s expertise in finding the best treatment for our patients. Every treatment is always customized to each patient’s needs. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf and the guitar.
Age:70
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Puerto Rico:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
NPI
1114963170
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Peter Rullan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Rullan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
