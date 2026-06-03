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Peter P. Rullan, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Dermatology Institute

619-426-9600
Fax: 619-426-4112

256 Landis Ave
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Dermatology Institute

619-425-9600
Fax: 619-426-4112

1222 1st Street
Suite 100
Coronado, CA 92118

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Dermatology Institute

    256 Landis Ave
    Suite 300
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-426-9600
    Fax: 619-426-4112

  2. Dermatology Institute

    1222 1st Street
    Suite 100
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-425-9600
    Fax: 619-426-4112

Care schedule

Dermatology Institute

256 Landis Ave

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    Monday

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Dermatology Institute

1222 1st Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Peter P. Rullan, MD

I became a physician in order to use my God-given talents to help others, especially with acne scars. Our team of three dermatologists and a dermatology physician assistant is a power house providing the best medical care, with excellent patient care and reputable bedside manner. This laser, medical, cosmetic and surgical practice works in a very supportive and complementary manner, with all providers seeking each other’s expertise in finding the best treatment for our patients. Every treatment is always customized to each patient’s needs. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf and the guitar.

Age: 73
Gender: Male
Languages: French, Spanish

Education

University of Puerto Rico: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Internship
University of California, Irvine: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1114963170

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Peter P. Rullan, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.