Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Dermatology Institute
256 Landis Ave
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-426-9600
Fax: 619-426-4112
Dermatology Institute
1222 1st Street
Suite 100
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
619-425-9600
Fax: 619-426-4112
Care schedule
Dermatology Institute
256 Landis Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Dermatology Institute
1222 1st Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Peter P. Rullan, MD
I became a physician in order to use my God-given talents to help others, especially with acne scars. Our team of three dermatologists and a dermatology physician assistant is a power house providing the best medical care, with excellent patient care and reputable bedside manner. This laser, medical, cosmetic and surgical practice works in a very supportive and complementary manner, with all providers seeking each other’s expertise in finding the best treatment for our patients. Every treatment is always customized to each patient’s needs. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf and the guitar.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1114963170
Insurance plans accepted
Peter P. Rullan, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter P. Rullan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.