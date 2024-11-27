Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Specialists of San Diego7910 Frost St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Children's Specialists of San Diego3030 Childrens Way
Suite 109
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Children's Specialists of San Diego625 W Citracado Pkwy
Suite 206
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Children's Specialists of San Diego865 3rd Ave
Suite 121
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Preeti Bansal, MD
Age:50
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Vanderbilt University:Residency
University of Kentucky:Medical School
University of Kentucky:Residency
Duke University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Strabismus
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871664631
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Preeti Bansal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Preeti Bansal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.