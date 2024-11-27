Provider Image

Preeti Bansal, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatric ophthalmology (board certified)

Accepting new patients

  1. Children's Specialists of San Diego

    7910 Frost St
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-309-7702

  2. Children's Specialists of San Diego

    3030 Childrens Way
    Suite 109
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-966-7400

  3. Children's Specialists of San Diego

    625 W Citracado Pkwy
    Suite 206
    Escondido, CA 92025
    760-755-7600

  4. Children's Specialists of San Diego

    865 3rd Ave
    Suite 121
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-426-3427

About Preeti Bansal, MD

Age:

 50

Gender:

 Female

Languages: 

English

Education

Vanderbilt University:

 Residency

University of Kentucky:

 Medical School

University of Kentucky:

 Residency

Duke University:

 Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Strabismus
  • Tear duct surgery
NPI

1871664631

Special recognitions

