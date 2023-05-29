About Rakhi Khatri, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Mengying Guo, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician due to the excitement I felt by the science and challenge of medicine. I enjoy helping people and finding solutions to health problems. I believe that complete physical, mental and emotional health is quintessential to living a full life. My approach involves preventive medicine, involving patients in decision making, understanding their perspective and educating them on the whole picture. When I am not working, I enjoy swimming, yoga, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Hindi

Education Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (Indore, India) : Medical School

Michael Reese Hospital : Internship

Michael Reese Hospital : Residency

Michael Reese Hospital : Fellowship



NPI 1538100391