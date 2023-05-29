Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Preventive medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Rakhi Khatri, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Mengying Guo, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician due to the excitement I felt by the science and challenge of medicine. I enjoy helping people and finding solutions to health problems. I believe that complete physical, mental and emotional health is quintessential to living a full life. My approach involves preventive medicine, involving patients in decision making, understanding their perspective and educating them on the whole picture. When I am not working, I enjoy swimming, yoga, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Age:53
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (Indore, India):Medical School
Michael Reese Hospital:Internship
Michael Reese Hospital:Residency
Michael Reese Hospital:Fellowship
NPI
1538100391
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Rakhi Khatri, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
188 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Instills total confidence in my heath care
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
I have referred her to several friends already.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Khatri always listens and is such a caring person.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
I am glad I have Dr KHATRI as my doctor. She keeps me going in the right direction .to keep me Healthy
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Rakhi Khatri, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rakhi Khatri, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
