I decided to become a physician due to the excitement I felt by the science and challenge of medicine. I enjoy helping people and finding solutions to health problems. I believe that complete physical, mental and emotional health is quintessential to living a full life. My approach involves preventive medicine, involving patients in decision making, understanding their perspective and educating them on the whole picture. When I am not working, I enjoy swimming, yoga, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Dr. Kahtri has always been a very caring, professional, and proactive advocate for my husband and me. We are absolutely blessed to have her as our doctor.

I've seen Dr. Khatri many times over the years. She has a great person-to-person way of communicating. She listens, coaches, and is someone I trust.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.