Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rakhi Khatri, MD
I decided to become a physician due to the excitement I felt by the science and challenge of medicine. I enjoy helping people and finding solutions to health problems. I believe that complete physical, mental and emotional health is quintessential to living a full life. My approach involves preventive medicine, involving patients in decision making, understanding their perspective and educating them on the whole picture. When I am not working, I enjoy swimming, yoga, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Education
NPI
1538100391
Insurance plans accepted
Rakhi Khatri, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
218 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Happy my doctor answers all my questions
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
I've seen Dr. Khatri many times over the years. She has a great person-to-person way of communicating. She listens, coaches, and is someone I trust.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kahtri has always been a very caring, professional, and proactive advocate for my husband and me. We are absolutely blessed to have her as our doctor.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kahtre is the best doctor I have ever had throughout my 88 years of life!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rakhi Khatri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.