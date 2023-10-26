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Rakhi Khatri, MD

4.9

218 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Rakhi Khatri, MD

I decided to become a physician due to the excitement I felt by the science and challenge of medicine. I enjoy helping people and finding solutions to health problems. I believe that complete physical, mental and emotional health is quintessential to living a full life. My approach involves preventive medicine, involving patients in decision making, understanding their perspective and educating them on the whole picture. When I am not working, I enjoy swimming, yoga, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female
Languages: Hindi

Education

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (Indore, India): Medical School
Michael Reese Hospital: Internship
Michael Reese Hospital: Residency
Michael Reese Hospital: Fellowship

NPI

1538100391

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rakhi Khatri, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

218 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Happy my doctor answers all my questions

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

I've seen Dr. Khatri many times over the years. She has a great person-to-person way of communicating. She listens, coaches, and is someone I trust.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kahtri has always been a very caring, professional, and proactive advocate for my husband and me. We are absolutely blessed to have her as our doctor.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kahtre is the best doctor I have ever had throughout my 88 years of life!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Melinda Steele, MD

4.8

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.