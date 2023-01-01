Raquel Rissman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Healthcare Medical Association550 Washington St
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Raquel Rissman, MD
Age:50
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Hahnemann University:Medical School
Children's Hospital of Orange County:Internship
Children's Hospital of Orange County:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700998846
Insurance plans accepted
Raquel Rissman, MD, accepts 7 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raquel Rissman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
