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Rebecca A. Dorner, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neonatology

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

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About Rebecca A. Dorner, MD

I always wanted a career that made a meaningful difference in the lives of children. Working as a physician in the NICU as well as in the high-risk infant clinic after discharge allows me to make that difference both when an infant is critically ill and in a longitudinal way over the baby's first 2 years of life. I have research expertise in neonatal brain imaging, neonatal developmental exams, NICU follow-up care, and communication and support of NICU infants and their families. My clinical interests include optimizing each baby's developmental potential, empowering families during their NICU stay, and improving bedside neurodevelopmental care for premature infants with brain injury, especially infants with intraventricular hemorrhage and hydrocephalus. I love spending time outdoors. Walking on the beach and hiking are some of my favorite things to do.

Age: 39
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Residency
Georgetown University: Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1477895050

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