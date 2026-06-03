Helping them thrive: NICU programs support premature babies
Megan gave birth prematurely and was enrolled in Sharp Mary Birch’s clinical trials and developmental rounds to receive specialized care for her infant.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neonatology
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neonatology
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
I always wanted a career that made a meaningful difference in the lives of children. Working as a physician in the NICU as well as in the high-risk infant clinic after discharge allows me to make that difference both when an infant is critically ill and in a longitudinal way over the baby's first 2 years of life. I have research expertise in neonatal brain imaging, neonatal developmental exams, NICU follow-up care, and communication and support of NICU infants and their families. My clinical interests include optimizing each baby's developmental potential, empowering families during their NICU stay, and improving bedside neurodevelopmental care for premature infants with brain injury, especially infants with intraventricular hemorrhage and hydrocephalus. I love spending time outdoors. Walking on the beach and hiking are some of my favorite things to do.
1477895050
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca A. Dorner, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca A. Dorner, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Rebecca A. Dorner, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Megan gave birth prematurely and was enrolled in Sharp Mary Birch’s clinical trials and developmental rounds to receive specialized care for her infant.
Esther Villarreal’s premature son, Jose, benefited from brain development assessments and therapies in Sharp Mary Birch’s NICU.
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