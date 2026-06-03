Provider Image

Reza Khoshini, MD

4.9

54 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego

858-292-7527

8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Ste 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

  2. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4207
    Get directions

    858-292-7527

  3. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado

    1224 10th St.
    Suite 205
    Coronado, CA 92118-3420
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

About Reza Khoshini, MD

Medicine is both a science and an art. As a physician, I have the unique opportunity to help patients using both of these skills, and I enjoy what I do. I highly enjoy practicing gastroenterology with a special interest in pancreaticobiliary disorders and GI oncology. Since joining Sharp Memorial Hospital in 2009, we have been able to perform cutting-edge procedures in the field of therapeutic endoscopy, such as endoscopic ultrasound, radiofrequency ablation of esophagus, endorectal ultrasounds and endoscopic mucosal resection. My goal in practicing gastroenterology is to offer education and the best possible treatment options for my patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three children. We love all kinds of outdoor activities, such as beach sports, hiking, tennis and traveling.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Farsi

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
Chicago Medical School: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
  • Endoscopic ultrasonography

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1184772014

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Reza Khoshini, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

54 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr Khasani was incredible. Very thorough and knowledgeable I moved from Scripps to Sharp and the care delivered by my physicians and consulting physicians and been fantastic. Somglad I switched

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

After a really disappointing visit with a Nurse Practitioner, I was hesitant to see any more physician extenders. But I needed care, so I gave it one more shot with Makayla Hughes [PA]- and I'm so glad I did. Makayla is outstanding. She's genuinely compassionate, takes the time to listen, and clearly knows her stuff. She had a strong handle on my medical history, reviewed my prior records, and explained everything. Most importantly, she gave me real hope and a clear plan forward.

Verified Patient

April 18, 2026

5.0

She was prepared and asked questions with concern for my health.

Verified Patient

April 16, 2026

5.0

Dr. Khoshini continues to be my favorite gastroenterologist that I have had. He is very kind and understanding, and has helped me throughout the ups and downs of my autoimmune disease. I've appreciated his compassion and professionalism.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reza Khoshini, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.