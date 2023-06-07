Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Reza Khoshini, MD
Medicine is both a science and an art. As a physician, I have the unique opportunity to help patients using both skills, and I enjoy what I do. I highly enjoy practicing gastroenterology with a special interest in pancreaticobiliary disorders and GI oncology. Since joining Sharp Memorial in 2009, we have been able to perform cutting-edge procedures in the field of therapeutic endoscopy, such as endoscopic ultrasound, radiofrequency ablation of esophagus, endorectal ultrasounds and endoscopic mucosal resection. My goal in practicing gastroenterology is to offer education and possible treatment options for my patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three children. We love outdoor activities, such as beach sports, hiking, tennis and traveling.
Age:50
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic ultrasonography
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184772014
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Reza Khoshini, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reza Khoshini, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
