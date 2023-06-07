About Reza Khoshini, MD

Medicine is both a science and an art. As a physician, I have the unique opportunity to help patients using both skills, and I enjoy what I do. I highly enjoy practicing gastroenterology with a special interest in pancreaticobiliary disorders and GI oncology. Since joining Sharp Memorial in 2009, we have been able to perform cutting-edge procedures in the field of therapeutic endoscopy, such as endoscopic ultrasound, radiofrequency ablation of esophagus, endorectal ultrasounds and endoscopic mucosal resection. My goal in practicing gastroenterology is to offer education and possible treatment options for my patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three children. We love outdoor activities, such as beach sports, hiking, tennis and traveling.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Fellowship

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

Chicago Medical School : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

Endoscopic ultrasonography

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1184772014