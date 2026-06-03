Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207
Get directions
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado
1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
About Reza Khoshini, MD
Medicine is both a science and an art. As a physician, I have the unique opportunity to help patients using both of these skills, and I enjoy what I do. I highly enjoy practicing gastroenterology with a special interest in pancreaticobiliary disorders and GI oncology. Since joining Sharp Memorial Hospital in 2009, we have been able to perform cutting-edge procedures in the field of therapeutic endoscopy, such as endoscopic ultrasound, radiofrequency ablation of esophagus, endorectal ultrasounds and endoscopic mucosal resection. My goal in practicing gastroenterology is to offer education and the best possible treatment options for my patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three children. We love all kinds of outdoor activities, such as beach sports, hiking, tennis and traveling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic ultrasonography
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184772014
Insurance plans accepted
Reza Khoshini, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
54 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr Khasani was incredible. Very thorough and knowledgeable I moved from Scripps to Sharp and the care delivered by my physicians and consulting physicians and been fantastic. Somglad I switched
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
After a really disappointing visit with a Nurse Practitioner, I was hesitant to see any more physician extenders. But I needed care, so I gave it one more shot with Makayla Hughes [PA]- and I'm so glad I did. Makayla is outstanding. She's genuinely compassionate, takes the time to listen, and clearly knows her stuff. She had a strong handle on my medical history, reviewed my prior records, and explained everything. Most importantly, she gave me real hope and a clear plan forward.
Verified Patient
April 18, 2026
5.0
She was prepared and asked questions with concern for my health.
Verified Patient
April 16, 2026
5.0
Dr. Khoshini continues to be my favorite gastroenterologist that I have had. He is very kind and understanding, and has helped me throughout the ups and downs of my autoimmune disease. I've appreciated his compassion and professionalism.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reza Khoshini, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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