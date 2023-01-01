About Rhodaline Tootell, MD

I initially was drawn to the research side of medicine but after working in a research lab, I realized how much I needed to see how medical research effects change in patients’ health. Family medicine was a natural fit for me as our specialty focuses on comprehensive and preventive medical care for patients of all ages. I believe that taking the time to really listen to patients and developing a strong patient-physician relationship are the most important aspects of patient care. Successfully applying my knowledge of evidence-based medicine to the concerns that my patients have is only possible if I truly understand their needs, and if they trust me as their doctor. Outside of medicine, I enjoy outdoor activities with my family, trying new restaurants, running and cycling.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Tagalog/Filipino

Education Medical College of Virginia : Medical School

Christiana Care Health Services : Residency

Christiana Care Health Services : Internship

