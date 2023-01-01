Robert Adamson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular surgery (board certified)
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center8010 Frost St
Suite 408
San Diego, CA 92123
About Robert Adamson, MD
Age:69
In practice since:1987
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Persian, German
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Utah:Internship
University of Utah:Residency
Stanford University:Fellowship
University of Utah:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic valve repair and replacement
- Bicuspid valve repair and replacement
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Heart transplant
- Left ventricular assist device (LVAD)
- Mitral valve repair and replacement
- Open heart surgery
- Stent
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Tricuspid valve repair and replacement
NPI
1043292584
Insurance plans accepted
Robert Adamson, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Robert Adamson, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Adamson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
