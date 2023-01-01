Robert Adamson, MD

Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular surgery (board certified)
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery
  1. Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
    8010 Frost St
    Suite 408
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-7471

 69
 1987
 Male
English, Persian, German
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of Utah:
 Internship
University of Utah:
 Residency
Stanford University:
 Fellowship
University of Utah:
 Medical School
1043292584

Robert Adamson, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.

Over 100 recognitions
Robert Adamson, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Adamson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
