Mechanical circulatory support systems are devices that keep the heart functioning in patients with life-threatening heart disease.

Mechanical assist devices can be used to help a heart become stronger, as a temporary support tool until a patient can receive a heart transplant or as a permanent treatment.

LVADs and mechanical circulatory support devices

At Sharp Memorial Hospital, we use mechanical circulatory support devices to supplement the pumping function of hearts for patients with advanced heart failure.

Different devices are used depending on the individual needs of each patient. These include long-term left-ventricular assist devices (LVADs) such as HeartMate II® and HeartMate III®, as well as short-term systems that can be removed if your heart regains strength, or to support you if you're in the hospital.

We offer a variety of mechanical circulatory support systems to meet your specific needs. These include long-term left-ventricular assist devices (LVADs) such as HeartMate II® and HeartMate III®, as well as short-term systems that can be removed if your heart regains strength or to support you if you're in the hospital.