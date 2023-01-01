Robert Eisenberg, MD
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
About Robert Eisenberg, MD
Providing compassionate, competent care with the patient's best interest is my primary concern.
Age:76
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
State University of New York, Buffalo:Residency
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Internship
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Fertility - male
- Impotence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Penile implant
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Vasectomy
- Vasectomy reversal
NPI
1821014820
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Robert Eisenberg, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Eisenberg, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
