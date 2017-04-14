Why do women outlive men?
In the U.S., women outlive men by as many as 10 years. These four lifestyle changes can add years to a man’s life expectancy.
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
Providing compassionate, competent care with the patient's best interest is my primary concern.
1821014820
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert B. Eisenberg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert B. Eisenberg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Robert B. Eisenberg, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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