Robert Farrell, MD

Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
About Robert Farrell, MD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Medical School
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Internship
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1952386476
Special recognitions
