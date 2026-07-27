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Rommel R. Navarrete, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Rommel Navarrete, MD

619-460-4056
Fax: 619-460-4607

744 Broadway
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92021

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Location and phone

  1. Rommel Navarrete, MD

    744 Broadway
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions

    619-460-4056
    Fax: 619-460-4607

Care schedule

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About Rommel R. Navarrete, MD

I practice primary care medicine with a specialty in endocrinology.

Age: 60
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Medical School

NPI

1669575940

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rommel R. Navarrete, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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