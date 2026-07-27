Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Rommel Navarrete, MD
744 Broadway
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
619-460-4056
Fax: 619-460-4607
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Rommel R. Navarrete, MD
I practice primary care medicine with a specialty in endocrinology.
Education
NPI
1669575940
Insurance plans accepted
Rommel R. Navarrete, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rommel R. Navarrete, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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