Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ronald MacIntyre, MD
The difference the robotic system's cutting edge technology is making in prostate cancer surgery and recovery is amazing.
Age:68
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Henry Ford Hospital:Residency
St. John's Hospital (Detroit, MI):Internship
Wayne State University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Penile implant
- Prostate cancer
- Robotic-assisted surgery - kidneys
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Urologic cancers
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609886092
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ronald MacIntyre, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
257 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
SRS has the best Drs. MacIntyre is no exception.
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
Over-all very excellent
Verified PatientMay 1, 2023
5.0
Dr. MacIntyre is always receptive and attentive to our questions and answers them so laypersons can understand. He never rushes us and we feel we can ask as many questions as we like.
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Every time I vist the doctor the staff ,from the reception desk to the nurses and doctors are the BEST
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Ronald MacIntyre, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald MacIntyre, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Ronald MacIntyre, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald MacIntyre, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.