Ronald MacIntyre, MD

Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6621

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Ronald MacIntyre, MD

The difference the robotic system's cutting edge technology is making in prostate cancer surgery and recovery is amazing.
Age:
 68
In practice since:
 1990
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Henry Ford Hospital:
 Residency
St. John's Hospital (Detroit, MI):
 Internship
Wayne State University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1609886092
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Ronald MacIntyre, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
257 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
SRS has the best Drs. MacIntyre is no exception.
Verified Patient
May 7, 2023
5.0
Over-all very excellent
Verified Patient
May 1, 2023
5.0
Dr. MacIntyre is always receptive and attentive to our questions and answers them so laypersons can understand. He never rushes us and we feel we can ask as many questions as we like.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2023
5.0
Every time I vist the doctor the staff ,from the reception desk to the nurses and doctors are the BEST
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Ronald MacIntyre, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald MacIntyre, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
