Urology in San Diego
From pelvic disorders to prostate cancer, urinary incontinence to kidney stones, we provide exceptional and compassionate care that will help get you back to doing what you love most.
Urologic conditions
Meeting with a specialist to talk about your health condition can be a sensitive discussion. You can rest assured that our expert team’s comprehensive and personalized approach to care will help put you at ease.
We offer diagnosis and treatment options for a variety of conditions.
Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) also called prostate gland enlargement
Erectile dysfunction
Kidney cancer
Kidney stones
Male infertility
Pelvic disorders and pain
Prostate cancer
Sexual dysfunction and impotence
Testicular cancer
Urinary incontinence
Urology treatments
Our urology care teams at Sharp focus on providing the best possible outcomes while minimizing your discomfort. Depending on your condition, we offer a range of surgical and nonsurgical treatments and therapies that can help.
Cystoscopy
Female pelvic disorders treatments
Lithotripsy: shock waves or a laser to break down stones in the kidney, bladder or ureter
Male circumcision
Orchiopexy: repair an undescended testicle
Penile procedures
Implants and prosthesis
Plication: used to treat curvature of the penis caused by Peyronie’s disease
Ureteroscopy: procedure used to diagnose and treat kidney stones
Vasectomy and vasectomy reversal
We understand that prostate conditions can affect your daily life. That’s why we work with you to offer a personalized approach to your needs by providing the following prostate procedures.
