Urology in San Diego

From pelvic disorders to prostate cancer, urinary incontinence to kidney stones, we provide exceptional and compassionate care that will help get you back to doing what you love most.

Urologic conditions 

Meeting with a specialist to talk about your health condition can be a sensitive discussion. You can rest assured that our expert team’s comprehensive and personalized approach to care will help put you at ease. 

We offer diagnosis and treatment options for a variety of conditions. 

  • Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) also called prostate gland enlargement

  • Erectile dysfunction 

  • Kidney cancer 

  • Kidney stones 

  • Male infertility 

  • Pelvic disorders and pain 

  • Prostate cancer 

  • Sexual dysfunction and impotence 

  • Testicular cancer 

  • Urinary incontinence

Urology treatments 

Our urology care teams at Sharp focus on providing the best possible outcomes while minimizing your discomfort. Depending on your condition, we offer a range of surgical and nonsurgical treatments and therapies that can help.  

  • Cystoscopy 

  • Female pelvic disorders treatments 

  • Lithotripsy: shock waves or a laser to break down stones in the kidney, bladder or ureter 

  • Male circumcision 

  • Orchiopexy: repair an undescended testicle  

  • Penile procedures  

  • Implants and prosthesis  

  • Plication: used to treat curvature of the penis caused by Peyronie’s disease  

  • Ureteroscopy: procedure used to diagnose and treat kidney stones  

  • Vasectomy and vasectomy reversal 

We understand that prostate conditions can affect your daily life. That’s why we work with you to offer a personalized approach to your needs by providing the following prostate procedures. 

Frequently asked questions

Locations of urologic services in San Diego 

We offer highly specialized care at our acute-care hospitals across San Diego County. 

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital