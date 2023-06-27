Urology in San Diego

In some cases, brachytherapy is used to treat prostate cancer. This is typically an option for men who have early stage prostate cancer that has not spread beyond the prostate, who are unable or unwilling to undergo removal of the prostate or do not want to endure eight weeks of daily radiation treatments.

With prostate brachytherapy, radioactive seeds are placed in the prostate while you are in the operating room under general anesthesia. Your radiation oncologist utilizes ultrasound images to create a personalized treatment plan to determine the number and position of radioactive seeds.

This procedure allows you to go home on the same day as the procedure and return to a normal life.