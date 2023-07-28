Choose the San Diego prostate cancer doctor who's right for you.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, but survival rates continue to increase because of improvements in diagnosis and treatment.
At Sharp, we specialize in offering advanced, personalized therapy for prostate cancer, close to home. Our comprehensive program provides minimally invasive treatments, precise robotic-assisted surgery, and targeted radiation. We also offer access to innovative clinical trials.
Sharp Cancer Institute is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, so you can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest-quality care. Here, we combine the science of medicine with the art of caring that is The Sharp Experience. We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans.
For help in scheduling an appointment with a prostate cancer specialist at Sharp, please call us at 1-800-827-4277 (1-800-82-SHARP).
Our team of medical specialists works together to coordinate your care — tailoring a treatment plan to your illness, lifestyle and goals.
These specialists include:
Urologic surgeons who are experts in diagnosing prostate cancer and developing personalized treatment plans
Radiation oncologists who provide advanced radiation therapy
Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy
Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up
Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience
Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing other cancers
Clinical trial specialists
And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meet regularly to discuss your diagnosis and individualized approach to treatment.
At Sharp, we’re proud to offer some of the region’s most innovative treatment options for prostate cancer.
Treatment may include:
Advanced diagnosis — Sharp offers several leading-edge methods to diagnose prostate cancer. These include multiparametric prostate MRI for detailed and specialized imaging of the prostate, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) scans to see if prostate cancer has spread to other areas of the body, and MRI-guided prostate biopsies that provide better targeting of suspicious areas of the prostate.
Surgery — Surgery to remove the prostate gland may be recommended. Sharp offers minimally invasive and advanced robotic procedures that can provide a quicker recovery and reduce the risk of incontinence or erectile disfunction.
Radiation therapy — Sharp offers advanced radiation therapy technologies that precisely target prostate tumors while helping to protect healthy tissue and other organs near the prostate. These methods include intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT).
Hormone therapy — Hormone therapy can decrease levels of testosterone in your body, which may help prostate cancers shrink or grow more slowly. This treatment is sometimes called androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) or androgen suppression therapy, and it may be used in conjunction with radiation or chemotherapy, or by itself.
Molecular therapy — Sharp offers access to Pluvicto, a cutting-edge molecular therapy that targets cancer cells with remarkable precision while minimizing the adverse side-effects usually associated with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy.
Active surveillance — Also called “watchful waiting,” this approach may help patients avoid or delay treatment and potential side effects if prostate cancer is found early or is slow-growing. Active surveillance may include more frequent blood tests, MRI guided biopsies and other exams. If the cancer shows signs of progression, then treatment may be considered. You and your doctor will discuss if this is the right approach for you.
Clinical trials – Sharp offers access to new therapies and treatments through our clinical trials program.
Care at Sharp goes beyond treating cancer. We provide support and education with you and your loved ones in mind, every step of the way. Our comprehensive patient resources include:
Cancer support groups and resources
Connections to community assistance, including financial support
Integrative medicine therapies, such as massage and acupuncture
Translation services
Transportation assistance
Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.
We offer prostate cancer treatment across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.