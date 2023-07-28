Prostate cancer treatment

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, but survival rates continue to increase because of improvements in diagnosis and treatment.

At Sharp, we specialize in offering advanced, personalized therapy for prostate cancer, close to home. Our comprehensive program provides minimally invasive treatments, precise robotic-assisted surgery, and targeted radiation. We also offer access to innovative clinical trials.

Sharp Cancer Institute is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, so you can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest-quality care. Here, we combine the science of medicine with the art of caring that is The Sharp Experience. We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans.