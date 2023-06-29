Prostate cancer treatment

Our prostate cancer patients are more than a number. They're fathers, brothers, husbands and sons — each one facing a diagnosis in order to return to his regular lifestyle.

An expert prostate cancer care team, here for you

As a Sharp patient, you're in good hands. Our care teams understand your struggles, and deliver exceptional care known as The Sharp Experience. Our affiliated urologists and oncologists are highly skilled in diagnosis and treatment — tailoring plans to your illness and lifestyle.

You're not alone in this journey. Our cancer patient navigators are available to provide you and your family assistance from the time you are diagnosed through the course of your treatment.

So from brachytherapy to surgery, stereotactic body radiation (SBRT) to active surveillance — expect nothing less than the best possible health care experience.

Nationally recognized as a cancer care leader

We lead the pack in oncology — recognized by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer for excellence in cancer treatment. Our clinical trials have paved the way for new FDA-approved drugs. Advanced technologies, like the TrueBeam STx® radiosurgery/radiotherapy system and Accuray Radixact System, position us as top in our class.

So whether you're undergoing robotic surgery, browsing support groups, perusing resources for cancer patients, or simply interested in prevention, we're your top destination for unparalleled prostate cancer care.