Samantha Bamber, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Samantha Bamber, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Samantha Bamber, MD
My journey to medicine started when I was 9 years old. My father died of lymphoma and I was so touched by the way that his doctors cared for him and my family. My goal in my medical practice is to efficiently and compassionately deliver exceptional care to my patients. I strive to help my patients feel comfortable in a short period of time so I can expeditiously give the medical care that they need. In my spare time I enjoy running, surfing, and doing anything outside. I love spending time with and traveling with my husband and 2 daughters.
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Stony Brook University Medical Center:Residency
SUNY Downstate Medical Center:Medical School
Stony Brook University Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1639340417
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samantha Bamber, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samantha Bamber, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.