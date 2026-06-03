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Samantha S. Bamber, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urgent care

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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About Samantha S. Bamber, MD

My journey to medicine started when I was 9 years old. My father died of lymphoma and I was so touched by the way that his doctors cared for him and my family. My goal in my medical practice is to efficiently and compassionately deliver exceptional care to my patients. I strive to help my patients feel comfortable in a short period of time so I can expeditiously give the medical care that they need. In my spare time I enjoy running, surfing, and doing anything outside. I love spending time with and traveling with my husband and 2 daughters.

In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

Stony Brook University Medical Center: Residency
SUNY Downstate Medical Center: Medical School
Stony Brook University Medical Center: Internship

NPI

1639340417

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Special recognitions

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