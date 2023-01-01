About Samantha Bamber, MD

My journey to medicine started when I was 9 years old. My father died of lymphoma and I was so touched by the way that his doctors cared for him and my family. My goal in my medical practice is to efficiently and compassionately deliver exceptional care to my patients. I strive to help my patients feel comfortable in a short period of time so I can expeditiously give the medical care that they need. In my spare time I enjoy running, surfing, and doing anything outside. I love spending time with and traveling with my husband and 2 daughters.

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Stony Brook University Medical Center : Residency

SUNY Downstate Medical Center : Medical School

Stony Brook University Medical Center : Internship



NPI 1639340417