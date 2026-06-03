Provider Image

Samuel M. Hammer-Nahman, DPM

4.8

324 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 619-644-6930

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Samuel M. Hammer-Nahman, DPM

Age: 39
Gender: Male

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency
Kaiser Permanente: Residency
Samuel Merritt Hospital: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1962897017

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Samuel M. Hammer-Nahman, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

324 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Great doctor

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr Hammer is very professional. I was especially impressed that he brought up a conversation from my previous visit.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

I was treated very well and felt their concern for my wellbeing.

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

I have already recommended him. Even for minor problems, he listens, goes over the options, and recommends a course of action.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samuel M. Hammer-Nahman, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.