Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Samuel M. Hammer-Nahman, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962897017
Insurance plans accepted
Samuel M. Hammer-Nahman, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
324 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Great doctor
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr Hammer is very professional. I was especially impressed that he brought up a conversation from my previous visit.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
I was treated very well and felt their concern for my wellbeing.
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
I have already recommended him. Even for minor problems, he listens, goes over the options, and recommends a course of action.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samuel M. Hammer-Nahman, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samuel M. Hammer-Nahman, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.