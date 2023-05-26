Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Samuel Hammer-Nahman, DPM
Age:40
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Kaiser Permanente:Residency
Samuel Merritt Hospital:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962897017
Insurance plans accepted
Samuel Hammer-Nahman, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
278 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
2.2
Very little information about a diagnosis or next steps other than "palliative" care solutions in terms of rest or movement. Did not have clarity about what to do next, and did not have a great deal of trust in the competency of the provider.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
With all pleasure I will recommend them.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hammer-Nahman was excellent. He was quick at performing the procedure and careful with my very sensitive foot. I am very happy with his care.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Great Dr gave me excellent and painless care while keeping me informed of the procedure. I am very pleased with the care and post op after the procedure. He was very pleasant and made you feel comfortable with everything that needed to be done. I feel lucky to have been assigned to this Dr and his office staff.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Samuel Hammer-Nahman, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samuel Hammer-Nahman, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
