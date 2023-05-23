Medical Doctor
About Sarah Rojas, MD
I believe that every patient deserves an excellent, compassionate physician. I started as an HIV researcher and followed this passion to medical school, becoming a primary care HIV specialist, with extra training in hepatitis, addiction, LGBTQ health, and developing a genuine passion for women's health and holistic practices along the way. I'm happy to partner with patients to address their mental health and weight concerns. I want them to know that they are genuinely cared for. I believe patients are the experts of their own bodies and I am an expert in medicine and treatment. When they come in and identify their symptoms, I am honored to partner with them to help them reach their healthiest and happiest versions of themselves. I love to spend time exploring and enjoying our San Diego outdoors, including gardening and my newest hobby of raising chickens.
Age:39
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Family Health Centers of San Diego:Internship
Family Health Centers of San Diego:Residency
Ratings and reviews
4.8
230 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I really felt like she cared about my health.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I love Dr Rojas. But in the past I have had to see or speak to others in the practice. She said its been getting better. I also understand the computers were giving the dept trouble that day this the very long wait
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Rojas is one of the most caring doctors and makes you feel very comfortable. She is extremely easy to talk to. She is very understanding and caring. When she is with you she does not seem in a hurry she takes her time. I highly recommend Dr. Rojas.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
I have been through some very difficult doctors visits in the past that have left me timid in speaking with doctors. Sarah made me feel at ease and has been an a solution to long standing anxiety over meeting with doctors. I am so glad to have found her.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sarah Rojas, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sarah Rojas, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
