About Sarah Rojas, MD

I believe that every patient deserves an excellent, compassionate physician. I started as an HIV researcher and followed this passion to medical school, becoming a primary care HIV specialist, with extra training in hepatitis, addiction, LGBTQ health, and developing a genuine passion for women's health and holistic practices along the way. I'm happy to partner with patients to address their mental health and weight concerns. I want them to know that they are genuinely cared for. I believe patients are the experts of their own bodies and I am an expert in medicine and treatment. When they come in and identify their symptoms, I am honored to partner with them to help them reach their healthiest and happiest versions of themselves. I love to spend time exploring and enjoying our San Diego outdoors, including gardening and my newest hobby of raising chickens.

Age: 39

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Family Health Centers of San Diego : Internship

Family Health Centers of San Diego : Residency



NPI 1245645076