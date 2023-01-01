Provider Image

Sarah Stone, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
About Sarah Stone, MD

I like working with people to help them be as healthy as they can in all aspects of their lives. I try to help patients take an active role in their health. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening and being outdoors, which I am able to enjoy year-round in San Diego. I also love being able to spend time with my family and enjoy each day.
Age:
 49
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Brown University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
