About Sarah Stone, MD

I like working with people to help them be as healthy as they can in all aspects of their lives. I try to help patients take an active role in their health. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening and being outdoors, which I am able to enjoy year-round in San Diego. I also love being able to spend time with my family and enjoy each day.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Brown University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship



NPI 1104878545