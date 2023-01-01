Sarah Stone, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sarah Stone, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Sarah Stone, MD
I like working with people to help them be as healthy as they can in all aspects of their lives. I try to help patients take an active role in their health. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening and being outdoors, which I am able to enjoy year-round in San Diego. I also love being able to spend time with my family and enjoy each day.
Age:49
In practice since:2006
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Brown University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104878545
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sarah Stone, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sarah Stone, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sarah Stone, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sarah Stone, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.