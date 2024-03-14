Provider Image

Scott Musinski, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
OBGYN (board certified)

Location and phone

  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers City Heights
    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    619-280-4213
    Fax: 619-961-0807

About Scott Musinski, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
French, Spanish
Education
University of Tennessee:
 Fellowship
University of Missouri-Columbia:
 Residency
University of South Florida:
 Residency
Boston Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Connecticut:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1447223326
Special recognitions

