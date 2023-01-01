Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Shagun Bhatia, MD
Age:46
In practice since:2020
Languages:English
Education
Yale-New Haven Hospital:Internship
UCSD, Shiley Eye Institute:Fellowship
Yale-New Haven Hospital:Residency
Emory University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1104237353
Insurance plans accepted
Shagun Bhatia, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shagun Bhatia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
