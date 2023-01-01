Shahin Keramati, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Shahin Keramati, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Shahin Keramati, MD
I will always provide the best medical care with compassion and without compromise.
Age:55
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Emory University:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Stent
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568479392
Insurance plans accepted
Shahin Keramati, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Shahin Keramati, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shahin Keramati, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Shahin Keramati, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shahin Keramati, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.