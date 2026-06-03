Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates
501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Shahin Keramati, MD
I will always provide the best medical care with compassion and without compromise.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Clinical research
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Stent
- Treadmill in office
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568479392
Insurance plans accepted
Shahin Keramati, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shahin Keramati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shahin Keramati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.