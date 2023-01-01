About Shahin Keramati, MD

I will always provide the best medical care with compassion and without compromise.

Age: 55

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Emory University : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



Areas of focus Cardiac cath - angiogram

Cholesterol management

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Stent

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.