Shahin Keramati, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates
    501 Washington St
    Suite 512
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-297-0014

About Shahin Keramati, MD

I will always provide the best medical care with compassion and without compromise.
Age:
 55
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Farsi
Education
Emory University:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Cardiac cath - angiogram
  • Cholesterol management
  • Exercise stress test
  • Holter monitoring
  • Stent
NPI
1568479392

