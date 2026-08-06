Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Shilpa Devanagondi, MD
Education
NPI
1609497221
Insurance plans accepted
Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
168 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I had a very good discussion of my concerns with my doctor.
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
So far as to the treatment that I have been getting from my doctor for my visits has been above and beyond for my best health care.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Gave me a very good advice for my own benefits pertaining to my rashes. She did a good job and now I am feeling much better. Thank you Dr.You did excellent job.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Love her!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shilpa Devanagondi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.