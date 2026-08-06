Dr. Gave me a very good advice for my own benefits pertaining to my rashes. She did a good job and now I am feeling much better. Thank you Dr.You did excellent job.

So far as to the treatment that I have been getting from my doctor for my visits has been above and beyond for my best health care.

Back to top

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.