Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa8933 Activity Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions858-499-2704
Fax: 858-653-6111
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH
Age:31
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1609497221
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.