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Shilpa Devanagondi, MD

4.8

168 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Shilpa Devanagondi, MD

Age: 34
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

St. George's University: Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Residency

NPI

1609497221

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

168 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I had a very good discussion of my concerns with my doctor.

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

So far as to the treatment that I have been getting from my doctor for my visits has been above and beyond for my best health care.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Gave me a very good advice for my own benefits pertaining to my rashes. She did a good job and now I am feeling much better. Thank you Dr.You did excellent job.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Love her!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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