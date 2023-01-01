Provider Image

Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa
    8933 Activity Rd
    San Diego, CA 92126
    Get directions
    858-499-2704
    Fax: 858-653-6111

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH

Age:
 31
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
St. George's University:
 Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
NPI
1609497221
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shilpa Devanagondi, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.