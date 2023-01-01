Smit Chauhan, MD, MPH
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Child and adolescent psychiatry
Geriatric psychiatry
Neurology (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Sleep medicine
Smit Chauhan, MD, MPH
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Child and adolescent psychiatry
Geriatric psychiatry
Neurology (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Sleep medicine
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Smit Chauhan, MD, MPH
I chose to become a doctor for the opportunity to help people in the community and make a positive difference in patient lives. I specialize in evidence-based treatment strategies including psychopharmacology and psychotherapeutic approaches along with behavioral modifications to improve lifestyle. I also have extensive training and experience in behavioral approaches of treatment in children, adolescents and adults as well as behavioral aspects of sleep medicine to develop a treatment plan that suit patients and their family members. I provide comprehensive evaluations and management for a wide range of pediatric and adult conditions. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family and spending time with my wife and kids through family activities.
Age:40
In practice since:2018
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hindustani, Urdu, Gujarati
Education
Boston Children's Hospital:Fellowship
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center:Fellowship
University of Oklahoma:Residency
New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus:Fellowship
Gujarat University Medical College (India):Medical School
University of Oklahoma:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (child)
- Abuse (elder)
- Abuse (sexual)
- Abuse (spousal)
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adjustment disorders
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anger management
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Autism
- Bipolar disease
- Codependency
- Cognitive disorders
- Cognitive therapy
- Conduct disorder
- Crisis intervention
- Delirium
- Dementia
- Depression
- Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT)
- Eating disorders
- Encopresis
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Expressive language disorder
- Insomnia
- Intellectual disabilities
- Mood disorders
- Narcolepsy
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Oppositional defiant disorder
- Parasomnia
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychiatric trauma
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotic disorders
- Restless leg syndrome
- Rett syndrome
- Schizoaffective disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Somatoform disorders
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700083391
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Smit Chauhan, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Smit Chauhan, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.