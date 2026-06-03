Doctor of medicine (MD)
Child and adolescent psychiatry
Geriatric psychiatry
Neurology
(board certified)
Psychiatry
(board certified)
Sleep medicine
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Child and adolescent psychiatry
Geriatric psychiatry
Neurology
(board certified)
Psychiatry
(board certified)
Sleep medicine
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Smit S. Chauhan, MD
I chose to become a doctor for the opportunity to help people in the community and make a positive difference in patient lives. I specialize in evidence-based treatment strategies including psychopharmacology and psychotherapeutic approaches along with behavioral modifications to improve lifestyle. I also have extensive training and experience in behavioral approaches of treatment in children, adolescents and adults as well as behavioral aspects of sleep medicine to develop a treatment plan that suit patients and their family members. I provide comprehensive evaluations and management for a wide range of pediatric and adult conditions. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family and spending time with my wife and kids through family activities.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1700083391
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Smit S. Chauhan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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