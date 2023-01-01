About Smit Chauhan, MD, MPH

I chose to become a doctor for the opportunity to help people in the community and make a positive difference in patient lives. I specialize in evidence-based treatment strategies including psychopharmacology and psychotherapeutic approaches along with behavioral modifications to improve lifestyle. I also have extensive training and experience in behavioral approaches of treatment in children, adolescents and adults as well as behavioral aspects of sleep medicine to develop a treatment plan that suit patients and their family members. I provide comprehensive evaluations and management for a wide range of pediatric and adult conditions. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family and spending time with my wife and kids through family activities.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2018

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hindustani , Urdu , Gujarati

Education Boston Children's Hospital : Fellowship

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center : Fellowship

University of Oklahoma : Residency

New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus : Fellowship

Gujarat University Medical College (India) : Medical School

University of Oklahoma : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.