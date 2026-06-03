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Smit S. Chauhan, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Child and adolescent psychiatry

Geriatric psychiatry

Neurology

(board certified)

Psychiatry

(board certified)

Sleep medicine

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About Smit S. Chauhan, MD

I chose to become a doctor for the opportunity to help people in the community and make a positive difference in patient lives. I specialize in evidence-based treatment strategies including psychopharmacology and psychotherapeutic approaches along with behavioral modifications to improve lifestyle. I also have extensive training and experience in behavioral approaches of treatment in children, adolescents and adults as well as behavioral aspects of sleep medicine to develop a treatment plan that suit patients and their family members. I provide comprehensive evaluations and management for a wide range of pediatric and adult conditions. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my family and spending time with my wife and kids through family activities.

Age: 43
In practice since: 2018
Gender: Male

Education

Boston Children's Hospital: Fellowship
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: Fellowship
University of Oklahoma: Residency
New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus: Fellowship
Gujarat University Medical College (India): Medical School
University of Oklahoma: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1700083391

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