Doctor of medicine (MD)
Surgical oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Surgical oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Steven L. Chen, MD
I became a doctor because I love the feeling of providing hope when things often appear at their worst. And I became a surgical oncologist because nothing beats being able to say that the cancer has been removed! I believe in a multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment that makes patients and doctors partners in finding the best options for them. I provide expert information that my patients need to make the best decisions regarding how to tackle their cancer. I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized, comprehensive breast health program that focuses on prevention, education, early detection and advanced treatment.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1366410086
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven L. Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.