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Steven L. Chen, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Surgical oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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About Steven L. Chen, MD

I became a doctor because I love the feeling of providing hope when things often appear at their worst. And I became a surgical oncologist because nothing beats being able to say that the cancer has been removed! I believe in a multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment that makes patients and doctors partners in finding the best options for them. I provide expert information that my patients need to make the best decisions regarding how to tackle their cancer. I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized, comprehensive breast health program that focuses on prevention, education, early detection and advanced treatment.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male
Languages: Taiwanese

Education

University of Michigan: Medical School
University of Michigan: Internship
University of Michigan: Residency
University of Michigan: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1366410086

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Special recognitions

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