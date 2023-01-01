Steven Chen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Surgical oncology
Location and phone
- 499 N El Camino Real
Suite C200
Encinitas, CA 92024
- 8901 Activity Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
About Steven Chen, MD
I became a doctor because I love the feeling of providing hope when things often appear at their worst. And I became a surgical oncologist because nothing beats being able to say that the cancer has been removed! I believe in a multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment that makes patients and doctors partners in finding the best options for them. I provide expert information that my patients need to make the best decisions regarding how to tackle their cancer. I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized, comprehensive breast health program that focuses on prevention, education, early detection and advanced treatment.
Age:49
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Michigan:Medical School
University of Michigan:Internship
University of Michigan:Residency
University of Michigan:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Melanoma
- Skin graft
- Thyroid cancer
NPI
1366410086
Insurance plans accepted
Steven Chen, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Chen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
