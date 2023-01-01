About Steven Chen, MD

I became a doctor because I love the feeling of providing hope when things often appear at their worst. And I became a surgical oncologist because nothing beats being able to say that the cancer has been removed! I believe in a multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment that makes patients and doctors partners in finding the best options for them. I provide expert information that my patients need to make the best decisions regarding how to tackle their cancer. I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized, comprehensive breast health program that focuses on prevention, education, early detection and advanced treatment.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Michigan : Medical School

University of Michigan : Internship

University of Michigan : Residency

University of Michigan : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



